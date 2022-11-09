Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $562.00 million-$564.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.49 million. Bandwidth also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Barclays cut their price target on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. 1,946,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,859. The firm has a market cap of $451.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $61,525 over the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

