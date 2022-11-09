Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.71. 467,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,718,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $294.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

