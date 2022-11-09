Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,153,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,904,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $292.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.