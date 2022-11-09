Barry T. Smitherman Acquires 8,005 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,444,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,644. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

