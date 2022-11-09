Basic Attention Token (BAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $80.27 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $378.69 million and $80.27 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00551125 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,821.08 or 0.28707231 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

