Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,383,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,383,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 835,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,269,627. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

