Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Cut to €80.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €81.00 ($81.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($69.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €77.00 ($77.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €79.00 ($79.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of BAYRY stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 930,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

