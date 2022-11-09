Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Up 15%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) traded up 15% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 43,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 35,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$32.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$30.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

Further Reading

