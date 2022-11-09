BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$61.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. BCE has a 52 week low of C$55.66 and a 52 week high of C$74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.00.

BCE Announces Dividend

BCE Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.76%.

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

