Beach Point Capital Management Sells 51,473 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 51,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $145,153.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,042,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,833.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,209 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $3,385.20.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $58,324.80.

On Monday, October 31st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 65,230 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $201,560.70.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 4,875 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,548.75.

On Monday, September 12th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,653 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $10,930.36.

On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $7,306.20.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $31,177.63.

On Thursday, August 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 432 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $1,944.00.

NYSE:LLAP remained flat at $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,316,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,013. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

