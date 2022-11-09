Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. 697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.67. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $100.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

