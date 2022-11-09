Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Insider Activity

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,411,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,211 in the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 54.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 49.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 445,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 29.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,062,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,121,000 after buying an additional 243,311 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.