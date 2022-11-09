Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Raised to $40.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 113.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,211. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 68.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 54.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 49.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 445,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 29.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,062,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,121,000 after buying an additional 243,311 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

