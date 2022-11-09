Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 110 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

PM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.55. 36,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

