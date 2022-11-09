Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.77. 6,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,242. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.67.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

