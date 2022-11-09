Berger Financial Group Inc Has $245,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $401.50. The company had a trading volume of 76,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,819. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.57.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,035 shares of company stock worth $5,117,648 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.