Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 283,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,335. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $120.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

