Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

