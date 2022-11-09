Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 20,092 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,092 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Trading Down 4.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,002. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.79. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.