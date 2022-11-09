Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 43 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,408. The company has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

