Beta Finance Price Tops $0.0575 (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $35.46 million and $5.01 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00534668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,447.67 or 0.27850000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.