Beta Finance Trading 17% Lower This Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $42.12 million and $6.30 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0683 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

