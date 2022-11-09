BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

BGSF stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. BGSF has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BGSF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BGSF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in BGSF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

