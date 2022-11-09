Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Biogen were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 135,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.32.

Biogen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $286.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $292.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.