Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 150,537 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $282.28. 39,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,232. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $292.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.23 and a 200-day moving average of $219.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.32.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

