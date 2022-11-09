Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $277.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -1.54.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.