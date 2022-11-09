Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $277.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -1.54.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
