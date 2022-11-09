BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.56 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.56 earnings per share.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BNTX traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.84. 14,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,016. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech Company Profile

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.92.

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.