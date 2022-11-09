Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Volume Tops $241,914.00 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.32 million and approximately $241,914.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00125811 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00220784 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00064427 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00028653 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

