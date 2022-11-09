Bitgert Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Bitgert has a market cap of $176.28 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitgert has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitgert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitgert alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.