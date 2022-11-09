BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.44 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 81.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 87.2% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $5,106.00 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,484.46 or 0.99983763 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008996 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00041549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00229000 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 1.01355496 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,273.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

