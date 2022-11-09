Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.43-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.49. 221,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -91.11, a PEG ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after purchasing an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 37.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 239,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 65,457 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

