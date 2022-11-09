Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Rating Reiterated by Atb Cap Markets

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %
Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.