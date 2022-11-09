BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Critical Review

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Global Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 5.93 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Global Technologies $120,000.00 17.37 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Global Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -181.25% -54.22% -29.59% Global Technologies -1,026.46% N/A -123.48%

Volatility & Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BlackSky Technology and Global Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.52%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlackSky Technology beats Global Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal for entrepreneurs that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. In addition, the company provides engineering services in the hydrogen industry. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

