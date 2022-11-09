BMO Capital Markets Boosts Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$4.25

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EDR. CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.25.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 7.1 %

TSE:EDR traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.61. 299,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,033. The stock has a market capitalization of C$874.19 million and a P/E ratio of 51.22. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.40.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$39.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

