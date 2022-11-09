BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.12

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.12 and last traded at C$12.12, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.13.

BMTC Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.38. The stock has a market cap of C$402.53 million and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Get BMTC Group alerts:

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$218.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.