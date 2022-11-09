Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 8675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$46.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Bonterra Resources
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.
