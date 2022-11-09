Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 8675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$46.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

In other news, Director Marc-André Pelletier acquired 32,500 shares of Bonterra Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$385,000. Insiders acquired a total of 44,750 shares of company stock worth $31,717 in the last 90 days.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

