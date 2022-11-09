Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,279,390 shares of company stock valued at $30,691,221 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $87.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,761,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

