Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Adobe by 8.3% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 25,276 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Adobe by 13.4% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 914 shares of the software company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.72. 91,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,408. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.98 and a 200 day moving average of $369.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

