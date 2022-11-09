Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $15.92 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.96. 14,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,577. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

