Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $48.19 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 2.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.07% of Crown Castle worth $48,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.0 %

Crown Castle stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.53. 27,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

