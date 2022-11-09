Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Cogent Communications accounts for 1.6% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $36,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 76,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Price Performance

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,737. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 754.18%.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.