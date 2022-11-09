Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 694.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,983 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,846. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $501.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

