Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 663 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,246,189. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $242.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

