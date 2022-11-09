Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $672.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $672.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $482.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.18. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

