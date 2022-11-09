Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Target Price at $51.13

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $57.66.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 47.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Acushnet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

