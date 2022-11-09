Brokerages Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT at $41.40

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALXO opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $509.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.06. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $47.03.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.