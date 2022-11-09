Brokerages Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) PT at $259.25

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Demant A/S to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of WILLF stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $52.07.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

