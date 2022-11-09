Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Price Target at C$39.25

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Guido acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at C$246,031.34. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$248,986.14. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,031.34.

Saputo Price Performance

Saputo Announces Dividend

TSE SAP opened at C$33.16 on Wednesday. Saputo has a one year low of C$24.61 and a one year high of C$35.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

