Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT at $52.56

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($71.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,826,000 after buying an additional 2,342,701 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $208,494,000 after buying an additional 1,197,001 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 207.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,116,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 754,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after acquiring an additional 662,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 633,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:STM opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.