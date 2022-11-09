Brokers Issue Forecasts for uniQure’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.98). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

uniQure Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of QURE opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.96. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in uniQure by 642.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 89,548 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 6,446.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 544,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 536,182 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 10.6% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 12.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

